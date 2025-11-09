Five arrested in connection of murdering 30-year-old man in Greater Noida

The Bisrakh police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man, who died after being assaulted near Green Field School in Tigri, Greater Noida, on November 3, said police on Saturday. The arrested five in police custody. (HT)

According to police, a complaint was filed by Jasveer, brother of Gaurav (single name). The complainant stated that his brother and his friend Luv Kumar were sitting outside their house in Tigri on November 3 when the suspects, Sachin Gurjar, and Nitish Gurjar, residents of Dallupura, Delhi, arrived with their associates in a car. They allegedly took Luv Kumar away and began beating him with sticks. When Gaurav tried to intervene, Sachin reportedly shot at him with an intent to kill, injuring him in the leg.

Police said, Luv Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station on November 3 under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2)(criminal intimidation), and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After evidence collection, the charges were enhanced to sections 190 (rioting) and 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS, police said on Saturday.

The five suspects, all in their 20s and 30s have been identified as Pankaj Balmiki, resident of Kherli Hafizpur, Dankaur; Sanjay Solanki, resident of GDA Colony, Gaur City 2; Nitish Bhati alias Jadu, resident of Dallupura, Delhi; Abhishek Bhati, resident of Chakrasenpur, Dadri; and Ritik Bhati, resident of Chakrasenpur, Dadri. All were arrested on Saturday from near the nursery between Char Murti and ATS roundabout, police informed.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Central Noida Shakti Mohan Avasthi said, “During preliminary investigation, it was found that the incident started as a confrontation between the victim and the suspects near Tigri on a dispute related to a plot in the area. Five suspects have been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing to trace other associates.”

“Evidence from CCTV, eyewitness statements and digital sources is being examined,” said DCP Avasthi.

Two cars, one motorcycle and five wooden sticks allegedly used in the incident have also been recovered, said police.

The police have also detailed the criminal background of Pankaj Balmiki, one of the suspects, who has a long record of violent crimes registered in Gautam Budh Nagar, Dankaur, and Bulandshahr.

