Five dormant political parties from Gautam Budh Nagar delisted by ECI

Five political outfits from Gautam Budh Nagar have been removed from the Election Commission of India’s list of registered but unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) after being found inactive for over six years and absent from their registered addresses, officials said on Tuesday. None contested any assembly or parliamentary election since 2019, and verification teams found no operational presence at their registered addresses in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The delisted parties are Hindustan Krantikari Dal, Jan Kranti Samaj Party, Mother India Party, Paschim Uttar Pradesh Vikas Party, and Rashtriya Mazdoor Kisan Party. None contested any assembly or parliamentary election since 2019, and verification teams found no operational presence at their registered addresses in the district.

“Verification teams found that the five parties had neither contested any election in the past six years nor maintained their presence at the registered addresses in the district, and thus, the outfits have been struck off the Election Commission of India’s list of registered but unrecognised political parties,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam.

She added, “The delisting is part of a larger clean-up of inactive political outfits across Uttar Pradesh and the country by the Election Commission to ensure only active and compliant political outfits remain on record.”

The action follows a state-wide review of 345 RUPPs ordered by the Election Commission in June 2025. Officials said 334 parties in Uttar Pradesh were found in violation of mandatory provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, such as failing to update office-bearers and addresses or contest elections within six years, leading to their removal. Statewide, 115 parties were delisted, including the five from Gautam Budh Nagar.

No public statements surfaced from the delisted parties.

Delisted parties lose benefits under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Aggrieved parties can appeal the decision within 30 days of the order issued on August 9, 2025.

Nationally, the purge has reduced the number of RUPPs from 2,854 to 2,520. India now has six recognised national parties and 67 state parties. No public statements have surfaced from the delisted parties.