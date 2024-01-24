close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Five police personnel suspended after man is stabbed, dragged to death in Noida

Five police personnel suspended after man is stabbed, dragged to death in Noida

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Jan 24, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Locals claimed that the bikers dragged Hasan inside the Baraula police outpost, but police refuted those claims

The station house officer of Sector 49 police station and four other police personnel, including a woman constable, were suspended on Tuesday for negligence of duty following the murder of a 50-year-old man, who was stabbed multiple times and dragged for two kilometres by two bikers in Noida’s Baraula locality on Saturday night, said senior police officers.

Police personnel outside the house of slain Mehdi Hasan in Barola village in Sector 49, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Police personnel outside the house of slain Mehdi Hasan in Barola village in Sector 49, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The initial probe following the murder on Saturday night found five police personnel negligent in discharging their duty, and have been suspended. This includes the Sector 49 police station in-charge and Baraula police post in-charge,” said deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Harish Chander.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The five who have been suspended are inspector Ram Prakash Gautam, sub inspector Nitin Jwala, woman constable Sonu Yadav, beat constable Manish Kumar and constable Amit (goes by a single name).

Inspector Anuj Kumar Saini, who was posted at the Sector 20 cyber desk, replaced Sector 49 SHO Gautam, senior officers said.

Saturday’s gruesome murder shocked the locality, as the incident was captured by several CCTV cameras and their footage was widely circulated on social media.

The deceased, identified as Mehndi Hasan, an e-rickshaw driver, was stabbed multiple times by two suspects -- Anuj Kumar and Nitin Besla -- who then dragged his body through Baraula village after tying it to their motorcycle, before leaving him motionless outside the local police post.

Police said the motive for the murder was a six-year-old rivalry that started after Hasan allegedly assaulted Anuj’s father, Vinod, and was booked on charges of attempt to murder.

Locals claimed that the bikers dragged Hasan inside the Baraula police outpost, but police refuted those claims. Later on Sunday early morning, the murder suspects were arrested by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On