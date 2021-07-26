Home / Cities / Noida News / Five vehicle lifters nabbed, 16 two-wheelers recovered
The Noida Phase-3 police on Sunday arrested five persons allegedly involved in stealing vehicles in Delhi-NCR
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:21 PM IST

The Noida Phase-3 police on Sunday arrested five persons allegedly involved in stealing vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Police said they recovered 17 stolen vehicles, 16 two-wheelers and an e-rickshaw based on information gathered from them.

Police identified the suspects as Neelesh Kumar (20), Lucky (18), Lokesh (19), Rahul (21) and Suryansh (20), all hailing from different UP districts. According to police, the gang had been active for the last two years.

“They were nabbed at around 11.50pm from near the JM Cut based on a tip. Two stolen bikes were recovered from them along with seven stolen phones and two countrymade pistols,” said Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, crime.

When they were questioned, the suspects allegedly led the police to the other vehicles from an empty house near the Hindon.

Police suspected that the number plates on most of the recovered vehicles were fake and said they will be investigating this too.

