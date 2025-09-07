Flood situation eases in GB Nagar; over 3,300 locals in relief camps

The flood situation in Gautam Budh Nagar district showed slight improvement on Saturday as the discharge of water from the Okhla barrage reduced, though thousands of displaced residents continued to stay in relief shelters. Floodwaters recede along the Yamuna near Sectors 126 to 131, offering relief to low-lying areas after days of inundation. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Irrigation department officials said discharge at the Okhla barrage dropped to 192,000 cusec on Saturday, compared to 235,550 cusec a day earlier. On Saturday morning, the water level also eased marginally to 200 metres from 200.50 metres on Friday. At the Hindon barrage, however, the discharge remained unchanged at 6,189 cusecs with the level steady at 199.95 metres in morning.

“The discharge from Okhla has come down significantly compared to Friday, and the river level has also eased by half a metre. While the situation is improving, we are closely monitoring both Yamuna and Hindon barrages for any sudden rise due to rainfall upstream,” said BK Singh, executive engineer, irrigation.

District magistrate Medha Roopam said operations remain at full scale despite the marginal improvement. “The situation is under control, but our teams remain on high alert to ensure there is no inconvenience to residents. Rescue and relief works will continue till people can safely return to their homes,” she said.

According to the administration, 18 villages have been affected, 12 in Sadar tehsil and six in Dadri, with around 3,700 people impacted. Of them, 3,396 residents are still housed in relief camps where community kitchens provide three meals daily. Authorities have distributed 410 relief kits in Sadar and 182 in Dadri.

A 24×7 flood control room is functional with helplines 0120-2978231, 2978232, and 2978233. Rescue work is being carried out by five specialised teams, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and fire services, supported by 14 boats, home guards, and volunteers. Deployments include NDRF at Jewar Mehandipur, SDRF at Sector 135 in Sadar, PAC at Knowledge Park, and fire and SDRF teams at Sector 128 in Dadri.

Six medical response teams have been stationed at shelters with supplies including anti-snake venom. Livestock relocation is also ongoing, with 1,471 cattle moved to a camp along the Sector 135 Pusta Road green belt, officials said.

The district magistrate Medha Roopam urged people not to venture near riverbanks and to remain in shelters until waters recede. “Cattle owners should use the designated camps to ensure animal safety,” she added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1°C on Saturday with 100% morning humidity. The maximum temperature was not available, according to IMD. The forecast indicated partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on September 6, clear weather from September 7–9, and light rain likely between September 10–12, with maximum temperatures near 34°C and minimums of 26–27°C.