Focus on eco-friendly crafts at this year’s handicrafts expo in G Noida

The 55th edition of the five-day-long Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF) will begin at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Also known as the spring edition of IHGF, the event will host exhibitors from over 100 countries showcasing over 2,000 products in 14 categories, such as handicrafts, home decor, furnishing, and houseware. India’s handicraft exports stood at ₹ 33,253 crore ($4.459 billion) in 2021-22 and ₹ 28,727.91 crore ($3.505 billion) from April 2022 to February 2023. (HT Archive)

According to the organisers, the B2B (business to business) fair will be open to overseas buyers, buying and sourcing consultants, and large domestic volume retail buyers from March 15 to 19. The 54th edition of the fair, also known as the autumn edition, was held in October last year.

“The fair brings together products from home, lifestyle, fashion, textiles, and furniture categories under one roof. These products are created by more than 3,000 handicrafts exporters from across the country who are eager to show them to the overseas buying community,” said Rakesh Kumar, director general, EPCH (Exports Promotion Council for Handicrafts) and chairman, IEML (India Exposition Mart Limited).

He added, “Sustainability continues to be at the forefront of the product offerings at the fair, and this time, there is renewed focus on sustainable and eco-friendly crafts created with materials and processes that are environmentally friendly. Since more and more people are making a conscious effort to reduce their carbon footprint, we have organised a panel discussion and product gallery on sustainable and recycled products to show our commitment to these principles.”

At least 16 stalls in the Expo Centre and 900 permanent showrooms in the Mart area will have space for craft manufacturing hubs and clusters, making this a comprehensive sourcing point, said organisers. Artisans from across India will showcase their products here as well.

“Overseas buyers from more than 100 countries have pre-registered to visit the fair. This is because the fair connects Indian manufacturers with suppliers of exquisite products giving attractive prices, different varieties, distinct quality, and new product lines,” said Raj Kumar Malhotra, chairman of EPCH.

