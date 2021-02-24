Former Jharkhand governor’s email hacked, Noida police probe matter

The Noida police have launched a probe after unidentified persons allegedly hacked the email account of the former Jharkhand Governor Prabhat Kumar.

Kumar is a resident of Sector 39 in Noida. A police complaint was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station, under IT Act sections, on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday (February 22) when Kumar tried to access his account, but it was locked, according to the complainant.

“I’m unable to access my account. The hackers are sending messages to my contacts and asking for money, to the tune of ₹1 lakh. Some of my friends have been duped on this pretext,” Kumar mentioned in his complaint.

A probe is underway, and prima facie it seems the password of the account was reset, police said. “The cyber cell of Noida police is investigating the case. Action will be taken soon,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Rajesh S.

Kumar has failed to close his email account and is afraid that “it could be used for criminal offences and anti-national activities”. He did not comment on the matter yet.