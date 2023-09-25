Four-year-old girl raped by 40-year-old neighbour in Jewar in Greater Noida

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old neighbour in a village under Jewar police station jurisdiction on Monday, said senior police officers, adding that a case has been registered and teams deployed to nab the suspect. The girl’s father works as a daily wager in Greater Noida. Police said the child suffered injuries and is being medically treated. (Representational image)

According to SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, around 4pm on Monday, the girl’s father reached the Jewar police station and said a man in his neighbourhood, identified as Mahesh Singh, allegedly lured his toddler daughter to his home and raped her.

“The girl was playing outside her home in the street when the suspect allegedly took her to his house and raped her. As the girl started screaming, locals as well as the girl’s parents were alerted and they reached the suspect’s home. In the meantime, he fled the spot, leaving the girl behind. The girl’s father submitted a complaint at the police station while the minor was sent for medical treatment at a nearby hospital,” said Khan.

The girl's father works as a daily wager in Greater Noida. Police said the child suffered injuries and is being medically treated.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, an FIR of rape was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, at the Jewar police station on Monday.

“Police teams are closing in on the suspect. He will be arrested soon,” said the DCP.

