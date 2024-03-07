 Free vehicle parking at Sector 39 Noida district hospital - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Noida / Free vehicle parking at Sector 39 Noida district hospital

Free vehicle parking at Sector 39 Noida district hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Mar 08, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The district hospital parking facility has been made available for free to the visitors. And they will now be parking their vehicles at their own risk

Residents of Noida have been relieved as they will no longer have to pay for vehicle parking at the facility available at the eight-storey Noida District Combined hospital in Sector 39.

A fee of 20 for cars and 10 for two-wheelers was earlier charged by the hospital. (HT Archive)

A decision in this regard was taken during a recent meeting, and it was decided that the parking facility will now be made free for visitors, and patients, officials said.

A fee of 20 and 10 was being charged from vehicle owners for parking a four-wheeler and two-wheeler respectively, at the double-storeyed basement parking of the hospital. But now the parking will be at owner’s risk.

“The district hospital parking facility has been made available for free to the visitors. And they will now be parking their vehicles at their own risk,” said chief medical superintendent (Noida district hospital) Dr Renu Agarwal.

“Decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee (a group of trustees to manage the affairs of the hospital) that was held recently,” she added.

The paid parking facility was started around a year ago at the hospital in the light of frequent complaints from some visitors about vehicle theft in the hospital area.

