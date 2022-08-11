Further delay in blast may cause collapse of Noida towers: Agency
- On Wednesday, the Noida authority was scheduled to take a decision regarding the charging of the twin towers, but the process has been delayed, confirming that the blast to demolish the buildings will not take place on August 21.
Edifice Engineering, the firm entrusted with the responsibility of demolishing the 32-storey twin towers of the Supertech group in Noida’s Sector 93A, filed a status report with the Noida authority on Tuesday, informing the body that the buildings are in a “precarious state” after the completion of drilling work and need to be demolished at the earliest.
In the status report, Edifice Engineering raised several points highlighting why the demolition is imperative.
To be sure, the Supreme Court had initially extended the deadline for the demolition till August 28. Based on the preparation, all stakeholders agreed to the demolition of the twin towers on August 21. However, officials of Edifice Engineering said that even with unplanned delays, all the preparation can last till August 28, beyond which further delay may lead to repercussions.
“The structure was pre-weakened at the time of preparation. Hence any delay in the final demolition date will increase the risk of undesired collapse in any direction which may take place due to factors beyond our control and we shall not be held responsible for the same,” the status report, a copy of which is with HT, said.
Over 3,500kg of explosives will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the nearly 100m-tall twin towers. Holes have been drilled in nearly every column of the tower on every floor, adding upto a total of over 15km in length, the status report added.
The report also said that the chain links and geo-textile cloth wrapped around columns and fixed with nails may loosen with time due to heat, wind, rainfall etc. and may not function in the required manner.
The report added that explosives manufactured and stored exclusively for the demolition have a limited shelf life and may not be of any use if the date of demolition is postponed.
Meanwhile, Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida authority, said, “We cannot comment on hypothetical situations. We will be submitting all the information we have in our status report to the Supreme Court and they will take a call regarding the blast date on August 12 .”
When contacted, a Supertech spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.
UP constable who cried over poor food quality, makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. In a latest video doing rounds on social media, Kumar said that he was being pulled up for sharing his plight and other police personnel misbehaved with him.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
