G Noida authority’s temporary office opens in Sec Knowledge Park V

The Greater Noida Authority on Wednesday opened a temporary office in Balak Inter College building in Sector Knowledge Park V to cater to residents of Greater Noida West who otherwise had to travel 20 km to Sector Knowledge Park IV where the authority’s main building is located.

“We have started this office on residents’ demand so that they do not need to travel long to get their civic issues addressed,” said the authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan who will be available every Wednesday at the temporary office. The authority said it will construct a “permanent” one in Sector Techzone-IV area.

“We will soon build this new office after finishing the formalities. Once that is done, the this office will be shifted to the new building,” said Bhooshan.

The office will attend to issues related to water, roads, urban services, sanitation and drainage, among others.

“We attended to 25 people on the first day and tried to address their grievances and the process will continue,” said Greater Noida authority spokesperson.

Greater Noida West entrepreneur association president Vivek Raman said that this step will immensely benefit residents of this newly developed area that is a hub of housing complexes.

“There are at least 400,000 new housing units in this region and at least 20% of these are already occupied. More and more people are shifting here every day and so the authority needs to take such steps that benefit general public,” said Raman.

The Greater Noida authority also announced will spend ₹28 crore on repairing roads, sewer line and drainage following demands from residents. Bhooshan directed staff to issue tenders to select the contractors.

“We have directed the project department that the tenders should be awarded after selection of firms so that the civic maintenance works are not disrupted,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.