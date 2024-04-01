G Noida: Man shot dead for refusing to sell liquor at 1.30am

Three men shot dead a liquor salesman at a liquor shop for refusing to sell them alcohol at 1.30am — three-and-a-half hours after liquor shops shut down as per law — in Greater Noida West’s New Haibatpur village on Sunday, police officers aware of the matter said. (Representative image)

The deceased man, Hari Om, 45, originally from Amroha, lived in a rented accommodation in an urban village in Greater Noida West, said Suniti (one name), deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“The incident occurred at 1.30 am when the three suspects arrived at the liquor shop, which had closed at 10pm as per excise rules. However, the three went to the shop’s backside, which houses a model shop canteen, and started banging on its door. The liquor salesman, who was sitting in the canteen, refused to sell them liquor,” said DCP Suniti.

“The suspects began assaulting Hari Om. One of the suspects shot him with a countrymade gun, after which the three suspects fled the scene. Nearby residents and passersby heard the gunshot and some of them rushed Hari Om to a hospital while others called the police. Hari Om died during treatment at the hospital and the police took custody of the body,” said the DCP.

A police team arrived on the scene, began an investigation and registered a first information report for murder against unidentified suspects at the Bisrakh police station. “The CCTV cameras installed at the location and in the neighbourhood are being analysed to trace the culprits while locals are being questioned as well. We have been able to get some useful information about the suspects, which is being developed further,” said DCP Suniti.

The deceased man is survived by his 38-year-old wife and four children aged six, eight, 14, and 17, officers said.

“Hari Om was the sole earning member of his family. He had last come home to celebrate Holi on Monday and returned to work on Tuesday,” said Bhaskar Kumar, Hari Om’s younger brother who works in a factory in Faridabad.