Gang-rape case: Gangster Kana’s bail hearing on Jan 11

An alleged gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana’s anticipatory bail hearing will be heard by the district court on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday. The three suspects, already arrested and lodged in jail, have also applied for a bail and its hearing will also be heard on the same day. (Getty Images/representational image)

Nagar was booked in a gang-rape case along with three others, identified as Vikas, Azad and Rajkumar, on December 30 by the Noida Police. While Nagar remains at large, the three were arrested on January 1.

Nagar had applied for an anticipatory bail in the gang-rape case on January 3, and its second hearing was held on Wednesday, said additional district government counsel (ADGC) Bhag Singh Bhati.

“During the hearing, the court has asked the investigating officer in the gang-rape case to submit Nagar’s criminal history in the court. The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday,” said the ADGC.

The complainant woman has alleged that she was gang-raped at the parking lot of a mall in Sector 38A, Noida, last June.

She approached the police six months later on December 30, following which a case against five suspects, including Ravi Nagar was registered and three of them have been arrested, said a senior police officer.

“The victim did not approach the police earlier as she was being blackmailed by the suspects. The suspects have been booked under section 376D (gang rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Harish Chander.

On January 2, the Greater Noida police slapped charges under the Gangster Act against 16 people including Nagar and a first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Beta-2 police station.

A non-bailable warrant was issued by the district court against Nagar on January 8 under the Gangster Act case, following an appeal by the Greater Noida police.