Gangster Balram Singh, mentor of slain Anil Dujana, killed in Ghaziabad shootout

The crime branch of Ghaziabad police shot dead Balram Singh, a 48-year-old gangster carrying a reward of ₹50,000, during a gunfight near Wave City late Saturday evening, officials said. Singh, described as the mentor (guru) of slain gangster Anil Dujana, had demanded ₹50 lakh extortion from a restaurant owner in Nehru Nagar two days ago, and allegedly extorted ₹18 lakh from an iron dealer in August. Balram Singh. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Singh had around 34 criminal cases registered against him, including extortion, loot, and offences under the Gangsters Act, said Piyush Kumar Singh, additional DCP (crime). “Two days ago, the suspect had demanded extortion of ₹50 lakhs from a restaurant owner in Nehru Nagar. Earlier in August, he had extorted ₹18 lakhs from an iron dealer,” Singh said.

According to police, Singh was among four men spotted during a checking operation around 7.50pm. When signalled to stop, the suspects opened fire, discharging nearly 20–22 rounds at police personnel. Officers retaliated with 8–10 shots. One suspect sustained bullet injuries while three others fled. The injured man, identified later as Balram Singh, was rushed to hospital but declared dead.

“During the shootout, three police constables and the Swat team in charge sustained gunshots, while one gunshot fired by the suspects also hit my bulletproof jacket. Five bullets fired by the suspects also hit a police vehicle. The suspect was later identified as Balram Singh, who is called the guru of slain gangster Anil Dujana,” the additional DCP added.

Earlier in May 2023, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. Saturday’s crackdown came days after another police operation on September 17, when gangsters Ravinder of Rohtak and Arun of Sonepat — both linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang — were gunned down in a shootout in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City.

Police had said Ravinder and Arun, riding a motorbike, had fired multiple rounds outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly on September 12. That operation was conducted by a joint team of the UP STF, Haryana STF, and the Delhi Police special cell.