News / Cities / Noida News / Gangster held for fraudulently ‘selling’ property attached by police in G Noida

Gangster held for fraudulently ‘selling’ property attached by police in G Noida

ByAshni Dhaor
Dec 26, 2023 05:38 AM IST

The suspect has been identified as Anees Khan (32) of Shahberi village, under Bisrakh police station of Greater Noida west

An alleged gangster, with at least eight cases of attempt to murder, cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation as well as Gangster Act registered against him, was arrested here on Sunday for fraudulently selling and renting out properties attached by the police under Gangster Act proceedings, officials said on Monday.

The Greater Noida authority had sealed a large number of illegal buildings here, and police registered a case against the suspects for establishing these buildings, under the Gangster Act and attached their property. (Representational image)

The suspect has been identified as Anees Khan (32) of Shahberi village, under Bisrakh police station of Greater Noida west, said assistant commissioner of police-1 (Central Noida) Ramesh Chand Pandey.

In July 2018, after two illegal buildings collapsed in Shahberi and left nine people dead, a case was registered against several suspects for illegal construction in the area, he said.

The Greater Noida authority had sealed a large number of illegal buildings here, and police registered a case against the suspects for establishing these buildings, under the Gangster Act and attached their property. A case was also registered against Khan under the Gangster Act at the time, said ACP Pandey.

He said after the case was registered, the Khan-owned building in Khasra no 52/53/54 of Shahberi was attached, and sealed by police in January 2020 under Gangster Act proceedings against him.

Recently, police received confidential tip-offs that Khan had broken the seal of the property and fraudulently given power of attorney of the same to another person.

“When investigated, the three houses were found occupied by families who said that they have purchased it for 2 lakh. The families moved in here four months ago,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

On Sunday, Khan was arrested from his residence in Shahberi.

“The suspect prepared fake documents of the property to trap innocent people and took money from them on pretext of ‘selling’ the property,” said the officer.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

