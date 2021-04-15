Gardener riding moped shot at in Noida

Noida: A 40-year-old gardener was allegedly shot at by two unidentified persons on Wednesday morning while he was on his way to work near the Sector 50 metro station.

The victim was identified as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Hoshiyarpur village who works at a residential society in Sector 50, police said, adding that his condition is now stable.

According to police, he was on his moped when two unidentified persons on a Pulsar motorcycle fired at him.

“A call was made to the police helpline by a passerby. He was shot once in his back and was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is now stable. A case has been registered at Sector 49 police station for attempt to murder,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that prima facie the case appears to be that of a personal enmity and efforts are on to identify the assailants. Kumar has not shared any specific inputs with police, they said.

Police said that they are looking at the CCTV footage of the area and the case will be worked out soon.

The incident, however, has rattled residents in the area. “The shooting took place in broad daylight in F block that has at least 12 high-rises. There were a few snatching incidents in the area some time back following which patrolling was ramped up, and there is a police post nearby. But the shooting incident is scary for the residents. Our area needs more CCTV cameras,” said Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50.