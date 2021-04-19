Gardener shot at: Two arrested in Noida

Noida: The Noida police apprehended two men in their early 20s on Sunday for allegedly shooting a gardener near the Sector 50 metro station on April 14. The 40-year-old victim, identified as Krishna Kumar, who is a native of Hoshiyarpur village, was shot in broad daylight while he was on his way to work to Sector 50. Kumar has survived being shot in his back.

The incident has triggered fear among the locals, and a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Sector 49 police station, according to the police.

The Noida police nabbed two men near the Sector 76 metro station on Sunday, in connection with the incident. The duo was identified as Rahul and Praved — residents of Sector 51, and Morna village respectively. According to the police officials, Rahul was involved in a romantic relationship with Kumar’s daughter, but the family had recently fixed her marriage elsewhere, in Bareilly.

“Rahul was not happy about the marriage, and decided to kill the woman’s father with the help of his two friends,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station.

Praved and their another reached Sector 50 on April 14. They were familiar with the Kumar’s schedule. While Praved drove the bike, the other friend shot Kumar in the back, and escaped. According to the police officials, the third man, who is a resident of Sorkha, is absconding and a hunt to nab him is underway.

Rahul worked as a private driver, while Praved worked as an auto mechanic. Police said that Kumar’s daughter was not involved in the crime. The motorcycle and helmet used in the shooting have been recovered, said the SHO.

A CCTV footage showing two men on a Pulsar motorcycle shooting Kumar has been doing rounds on social media platforms.