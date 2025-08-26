Gautam Budh Nagar admin resumes anti-cervical cancer drive with vaccination for schoolgirls
Awareness drives which began on May 23 earlier this year were halted due to schools’ summer break but have been now revived, with 26 awareness camps already held in the district
NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar has resumed its awareness and vaccination drive against cervical cancer in government and government-aided schools, with a target to vaccinate 2,500 girls aged 9–15 in 2025-26, officials said on Monday.
Awareness drives which began on May 23 earlier this year were halted due to schools’ summer break but have been now revived, with 26 awareness camps already held in the district.
“The district will administer HPV CervicaVac, developed by the Serum Institute of India, in two doses spaced six months apart. The vaccine aims to protect girls from cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women in India,” district employment officer Manisha Atri.
Of the 2,500 girls targeted under the MoU signed for this year, 600 have already received the HPV vaccine in an earlier drive held by Rotary Club, officials said.
To be sure, the district administration has called for a time-bound push to vaccinate all girls aged 9–15 against cervical cancer following directions from DM Medha Roopam recently.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.