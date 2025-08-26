Search
Gautam Budh Nagar admin resumes anti-cervical cancer drive with vaccination for schoolgirls

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:24 am IST

Awareness drives which began on May 23 earlier this year were halted due to schools’ summer break but have been now revived, with 26 awareness camps already held in the district

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar has resumed its awareness and vaccination drive against cervical cancer in government and government-aided schools, with a target to vaccinate 2,500 girls aged 9–15 in 2025-26, officials said on Monday.

Of the 2,500 girls targeted under the MoU signed for this year, 600 have already received the HPV vaccine in an earlier drive held by Rotary Club, officials said. (HT Photos)
“The district will administer HPV CervicaVac, developed by the Serum Institute of India, in two doses spaced six months apart. The vaccine aims to protect girls from cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women in India,” district employment officer Manisha Atri.

To be sure, the district administration has called for a time-bound push to vaccinate all girls aged 9–15 against cervical cancer following directions from DM Medha Roopam recently.

