Gautam Budh Nagar: Amid rising academic stress, district moves to enforce coaching norms

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has moved to tighten norms of coaching centres, hostels and higher education institutions, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said warnings have been issued that non-compliance with prescribed norms could invite punitive action, including suspension of registrations.

According to officials, the move comes amid growing concerns from students’ prolonged study hours, intense coaching schedules and high-stakes entrance exam preparation, which have increasingly left students with little time for rest or extracurricular activities. Regular testing, performance pressure and limited access to counselling services have further contributed to mental fatigue among students, particularly those enrolled in private coaching institutes.

As part of measures, institutions have been asked to review examination patterns and academic workloads, and encourage sports, yoga, arts and other extracurricular activities. Coaching centres have also been advised to sensitise parents and ensure that students are not subjected to undue pressure.

“Students’ mental health is a priority, and negligence at any level will not be tolerated,” district magistrate Medha Roopam said during a district-level review meeting held on Monday.

The administration emphasised the need for adequate seating arrangements, hygiene, fire safety measures, emergency exits and clearly defined class timings at coaching centres. Officials have also been directed to ensure the availability of counselling services, trained staff, first-aid and quick medical response systems, visible helpline information and functional internal complaints committees.

Underlining the importance of counselling support, Dr Tanuja Gupta, consultant, district mental health programme, said that as per Supreme Court guidelines, every educational institution - including universities, postgraduate colleges and medical colleges must have one counsellor for every 100 students, who can be a psychologist or a trained social worker.

“As per the guidelines, we carry out routine mental health awareness programmes in schools and colleges. Following recent instances of suicides among school children, the government are also alert and has stepped up measures to create awareness about mental health issues among students”, Gupta said.

Gupta added that anyone experiencing emotional distress or mental turmoil can seek immediate support by calling the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline at 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, which offers free, round-the-clock counselling services.