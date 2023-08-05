Gautam Budh Nagar DM takes action against four private schools for not paying penalty fees

The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate has issued recovery challans to four private schools in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly failing to pay penalties imposed on them by the administration in April of this year, officials said on Saturday. Earlier in May this year, the education department had issued notices to schools clarifying that Supreme Court has upheld the Allahabad High Court order on the school fees matter. (Representative Image)

In April, DM Manish Verma imposed penalties on 100 private schools in the district for not complying with a January order from the Allahabad High Court. The court had ruled that 15% of the fees charged during the Covid-affected year 2020-21 must be refunded to parents.

The order, which dates back to January 6, 2023, explicitly states, “It is made clear that in case any fee has been paid more than what has been determined by the Supreme Court in the aforesaid judgment (i.e. 15 per cent of the fees charged from students during the academic year 2020-21, when classes were held online), in the case of the students still studying, the same may be adjusted in the fee to be paid in the future. In the case of students who have passed out or left the school, the amount may be calculated and returned to those students. Let the entire exercise be done within two months of the date.”

According to Dharmveer Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar district Inspector of schools (DIOS), only a few schools out of the 100 have paid the penalties. “Action has been taken against the four schools for their non-payment, and more schools are expected to receive recovery challans. The exercise of imposing Recovery Challans is ongoing, and more schools will be identified and imposed with it by the district administration,” said the DIOS, adding that the department does not have the exact data of how many schools are yet to pay the penalty charges.

Singh added that apart from penalty charges, the education department will also ensure that the 15% fee adjustment order is followed by scrutinizing these schools.

Earlier in May this year, the education department had issued notices to schools clarifying that Supreme Court has upheld the Allahabad High Court order on the school fees matter.

“A private school in Uttar Pradesh had filed a special petition with the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order on the fee adjustment. In May this year, the SC upheld the HC order and granted a stay only on the order of refund of fees to those students who have passed out. Whereas no stay was granted on adjustment of fees for present students. In this regard, the Uttar Pradesh government had also issued a clarification and stated that the 15% fee adjustment order remains unchanged, and schools must comply. This clarification was sent to all schools in the district as well. Still, the majority of schools have failed to comply. Strict action will be taken against them,” said Singh.

Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “If a school that has been served notice can prove that they have complied with the order and have been served notice wrongly, the directives will be reconsidered for that particular school.”

Parents have expressed support for the district magistrate’s decision, hoping that it will establish a precedent for the future.

Manoj Kataria, founder of the Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society, said, “Students’ parents have suffered financially during the Covid pandemic and the decision to adjust 15% fees was taken after considering such issues. We hope all schools comply with the order as soon as possible.”

According to Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida who is a member of the district fee regulatory committee (DFRC), “Schools have the responsibility to comply with orders passed by the courts and further, need to pay penalties for not complying despite repeated reminders.”

