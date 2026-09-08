Gautam Budh Nagar excise dept tightens checks on liquor retailers
The department has simultaneously tightened requirements for shop staff, making police verification of all salesmen working at liquor outlets mandatory.
GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar’s excise department has directed its field staff to tighten checks on liquor retailers and prevent overcharging and sales beyond permitted hours, officials said.
“Zero tolerance will be maintained in cases of overcharging, and strict action will be taken against licensees if liquor is found being sold above the prescribed price. Retailers have also been told to strictly adhere to the permitted operating hours. Any sale of liquor after the prescribed closing time, particularly during the night, will invite action against the concerned licensee,” said district excise officer Subodh Kumar.
The department has simultaneously tightened requirements for shop staff, making police verification of all salesmen working at liquor outlets mandatory.
Additionally, the department has directed retailers to ensure that all sales are recorded through point-of-sale (POS) machines and that their stock and sales registers are updated in line with POS transactions.
According to officials, excise inspectors have been asked to conduct regular inspections in their respective areas and ensure strict compliance with the directions through enforcement action.
The latest instructions cover some of the key points being monitored by the department at retail liquor outlets, including pricing, operating hours, staff verification, electronic billing and availability of prescribed products.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.