Gautam Budh Nagar: Forest dept calls for stringent laws for tree felling

GREATER NOIDA: In an affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department has shared its concern over the existing laws not being stringent enough to punish people responsible for illegal tree felling, officials said on Wednesday. The affidavit was submitted in the wake of a massive illegal deforestation case observed at a closed factory spread across nearly 63 hectares in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, where around 1,000 fully grown trees were felled without required permissions in June 2024. (HT Photo)

The violation of the Tree Protection Act, 1976 was first discovered at the factory premises that was taken over by a private firm. Authorities’ inspection found two trucks full of felled logs, prompting the forest department to seal the premises and seize the vehicles.

Stating that despite all possible actions from the Forest Department’s side including filing a case under Sections 4, 10, and 11 of the Tree Protection Act, Pramod Kumar Srivastava, the divisional forest officer (DFO), through the affidavit has underlined how legal limitations of the Tree Protection Act still make it difficult to hold the culprits accountable.

“The existing provisions under the Tree Protection Act, 1976, particularly Sections 10 and 15, are not sufficient to book the culprits involved in illegal tree felling. The penalties prescribed under the Act are inadequate to deter large-scale violations. Therefore, it is imperative that the rules be amended to impose stricter punishments,” the DFO submitted before the NGT.

The affidavit highlights that the penalties prescribed under Sections 10 and 15 of the Act are immensely lenient, allowing for a mere ₹1,000 fine or six-month imprisonment, or both. This, the affidavit argues, is insufficient to deter large-scale offenders engaged in unlawful deforestation.

The affidavit has also underscored that the Supreme Court, in the case of MC Mehta v. Union of India & Ors., also took note of the issue and intervened.

On November 29, 2024, the apex court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to review Sections 10 and 15 of the Tree Protection Act and introduce stricter penalties for illegal deforestation.

The illegal tree felling was initially exposed by local environmentalists, following which the district forest department launched a probe in June 2024. Subsequently, a case was registered against the private firm involved under Sections 4 and 10 of the Tree Protection Act, and the premises were sealed.

In July 2024, the NGT took suo motu cognizance of the rampant deforestation at the site and issued notices to several authorities, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the principal chief conservator of forests, and the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, seeking their responses.

“If nearly 1,000 fully grown trees can be cut down without consequences, it raises serious concerns about the enforcement of environmental laws. Without stronger penalties, such violations will continue,” said local environmental activist Vikrant Tongad.