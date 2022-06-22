Gautam Budh Nagar gets a new skill development centre at GIMS, Greater Noida
A skill development centre (SDC) to upskill unemployed youth in Gautam Budh Nagar will start at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, from next month as per guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh Skill development Mission (UPSDM), said officials in the know of the matter.
Youths from nearby villages can enrol themselves at the skill development sector and get training in various certificate courses such as emergency technicians, ECG lab attendants, nursing attendants and general duty assistants.
Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, said the institute has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wipro GE for starting the centre. “While GIMS will provide infrastructural support, the students and trainers will be brought in by Wipro GE, which is the training partner for the centre. The centre will start functioning by next month,” he said.
Sunny Kumar, program manager (north), Wipro GE, said the training programme will be run under the UPSDM.
“The company is listed as a training partner under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and will impart training to youth at GIMS as the hospital has adequate infrastructure needed for training of health care staff. In the first phase, 220 students will be given training in different courses with duration of six months to one year,” he said.
The eligibility critera of students is that they must have passed Class 10 and should be 18-year-old. “Students have been enrolled from nearby villages and schools through our outreach programmes. Our main focus is to train students as general duty assistants (GDA) as there is a shortage of trained workforce in that area. The responsibilities of a GDA are to ensure that those under their care receive timely medication and assist in daily routines and tasks that some patients may not be able to perform by themselves,” said Kumar.
He added that apart from training, the students will be provided assistance in job placements as well.
