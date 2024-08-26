Gautam Budh Nagar: Health dept caps dengue test price at 600

To prevent private laboratories from charging exorbitant rates from patients for dengue tests, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department on Monday has fixed ₹600 as the maximum price for such diagnostic testing in the district, health officials said. There are around 150-200 private diagnostic labs in Gautam Budh Nagar district — around 100 in Noida, 30-40 labs in Greater Noida and remaining in other parts of the district. (HT Archives)

The measure came in the light of rising dengue cases and complaints of overcharging by private laboratories and hospitals.

Various labs in the city are charging different prices for the tests, thereby putting a financial burden on patients and their families.

“The step aims to maintain standardisation and quality in dengue testing in the district. All private labs have been instructed to adhere to the fixed price of ₹600 by the health department and to not charge more than that under any circumstance,” said Dr Shruti Kirti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO).

According to the information from the district’s health department, 11 dengue cases and 35 malaria cases have been reported in the district this year till date.

According to the health department, various tests are conducted to detect the presence of dengue virus in a patient, including NS1 (non-structural protein 1) antigen test, IgM antibody test, IgG antibody test, dengue PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test, complete blood count (CBC) among others.

Private diagnostic labs charge anywhere between ₹ 300 and ₹3,000 for such tests, officials said.

“Capping the test price is aimed to prevent private labs and hospitals from taking advantage of patients’ vulnerability during the ongoing dengue season. This move is part of the government’s efforts to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable for all,” the DMO said.

There are around 150-200 private diagnostic labs in Gautam Budh Nagar district — around 100 in Noida, 30-40 labs in Greater Noida and remaining in other parts of the district, said officials.

According to the health department, 974 dengue cases were reported from across the district in 2023, 468 cases in 2022, and 637 cases in 2021.

Earlier this month, 31 establishments, mostly individual residences, were served notices upon detection of mosquito larvae on their respective premises by the department.

