Gautam Budh Nagar hit by twin fires; none injured

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Sunday—one at a furniture shop in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 and another at a guest house in Noida’s Sector 46. While both blazes caused property damage, no casualties or injuries were reported in either incident, officials confirmed. The furniture shop on fire in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida, as seen in a video. (HT Photo)

The first incident took place early Sunday morning in Sector 46, Noida, where a fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storey guest house due to a suspected short circuit in a window air conditioner (AC), according to the police.

“Around 4.40am, a guest house occupant alerted the control room about a fire,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. “As we received the information on Dial 112, the fire control room was informed, and emergency personnel rushed to the spot. There were around 20 people on the first and second floors of the guest house. Many managed to escape on their own, while others moved to the terrace.”

According to preliminary investigations, the short circuit in the window AC led to curtains nearby catching fire. “There were two people in the room when smoke started filling in. One of them woke up and raised an alarm,” the officer added.

Firefighters deployed four fire tenders and took nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control and rescue the trapped guests. “We rescued all the guests safely, and no one sustained injuries,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police investigations revealed that the guests staying at the Sector 46 guest house were relatives of a local family and had come to attend a wedding in Delhi. “They had booked the guest house for a day. The marriage was scheduled for Sunday,” police said.

In a separate incident on Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out at a furniture shop located in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida.

The fire was reported around 12pm, after which three fire engines were dispatched to the site, fire officials said.

“Around 12pm, locals alerted the fire control room, saying that a fire had broken out at a furniture shop in Gaur City 2. Three fire engines were dispatched, and the fire was controlled after one and a half hours,” said Ajay Kumar, fire officer of Ecotech 3.

Kumar added that the fire spread quickly due to the nature of the materials in the shop, and flames reached an adjacent liquor shop.

The burnt room of the affected house in Sector 46. (HT Photo)

“As the fire took place at the furniture shop, it erupted swiftly, and the adjacent liquor shop also caught fire. However, we managed to control the flames before the entire liquor shop was gutted in fire,” he said.

No one was injured in the incident. A short circuit at the furniture shop is suspected to have caused the fire, Kumar said, adding that further investigation is underway.