Gautam Budh Nagar: ‘Mediation campaign’ launched at district court

The district judiciary has launched the "Mediation for the Nation" campaign at the Gautam Budh Nagar district court premises, officials informed on Wednesday. A wide range of disputes including matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases, motor accident compensation claims, land acquisition matters, bank loan recovery cases, tenancy issues, family and property disputes, contractual and commercial disputes, are being addressed under the campaign.

Running from July 1 to September 30, 2025, the campaign aims to offer the public a swift, amicable, and free-of-cost resolution for their pending or potential legal disputes through mutual settlement.

“The ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign is being conducted under the directives of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Supreme Court’s Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee. The aim is to provide citizens with a swift, accessible and amicable resolution to their disputes,” said district judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman Malkhan Singh.

Additional district judge and full-time secretary of DLSA, Chandramohan Srivastava, stated that cases suitable for resolution through mutual agreement are being identified and processed at the Mediation Centre located within the district court premises.

DLSA has urged citizens to consider resolving their long-pending or anticipated disputes in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation. Those interested can contact the Mediation Centre or reach out to the DLSA office via email at dlsa.gbnnoida@gmail.com or phone at 7678643985 for more information, said officials.