Gautam Budh Nagar reports 1 death, 2 injuries daily: Noida traffic police

Noida: At least one person has died and two left injured almost every day in the first eight months of this year in Gautam Budh Nagar, as the district witnessed three accidents each day on an average, the Noida Traffic Police stated on Sunday. To curb road accidents and deaths, the Noida Traffic Police said that they have increased awareness drives in public places and schools to educate people about traffic rules. (HT Archive)

The statistics of January to August in 2025 show that there is an 11.62 per cent (%) hike in accidents, 2.30 percent increase in deaths, and 12.16 % decline in injuries in 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. A recent analysis by the transport department also found over speeding being the prime cause of accidents.

“From January to August 2025, 797 accidents were reported in which 311 people died and 585 sustained injuries. In the same period of 2024, 304 people lost their lives and 666 were injured in 714 accidents,” state the traffic police statistics.

In view of the spike in such incidents, the traffic police said to have launched multiple awareness drives across the district and increased enforcement on the ground.

The Noida Traffic Police issued 1.65 million challans, of which 38,695 were for violation of speeding from January to July 2025. Besides, 890,000 challans were issued for riding without wearing helmets, 130,000 for wrong-side driving, and 23,373 for driving without wearing seat belts, stated the official data as shared on Sunday.

“Multiple teams of traffic police also conduct drives in schools to educate students about the importance of traffic rules and the consequences if they are not followed,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Manisha Singh, adding that strict actions have also been taken against people over traffic rule violations.

On Saturday, the Noida Traffic Police conducted a drive at Model Town junction near Sector 63 under the banner of “Safe Driving, Safe Life.” It aimed at tackling helmetless riding, triple riding on bikes, and parking vehicles in no-parking zones.

Also, a traffic volunteer group “7X” during a campaign in Noida urged people to “break the habit” of driving without wearing seat belts, and also of riding two-wheelers without helmets.

People were asked to shun the habit of frequently violating traffic rules and to make pillion riders aware, especially those found wearing plastic helmets while riding on bike taxis.

Notably, the Noida Traffic Police are also conducting a drive against bike taxis in the district as they are often seen riding rashly and providing plastic helmets to passengers. 141 bike taxi riders were penalised on Saturday.

On August 19, a 29-year-old Assam-based an American MNC employee who had recently moved to Noida, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit a bike taxi he was pillion-riding while returning to his hotel from his office in Sector 83. Similarly, on March 1, a 27-year-old woman, a company secretary, died after a speeding truck hit a bike taxi near Sector 63.

The transport department also took various steps like the “No Helmet, No Fuel” policy for two-wheelers and is preparing to hire “Sadak Suraksha Saathi” — a traffic volunteer force — to support authorised officials on the ground during high-risk hours from 3 to 6.00 pm.