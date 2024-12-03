Gautam Budh Nagar: Schools to hold monthly environ meetings

NOIDA: All schools in the Gautam Budh Nagar district have been directed to set up Environmental Awareness Committees in a bid to promote environmental awareness among students, officials said on Monday. The schools in the Gautam Budh Nagar district are required to act promptly to set up these committees, with accountability measures in place for non-compliance. (Representational image)

To instil environmental consciousness among students and encourage their active participation in green initiatives, these committees will have to hold monthly meetings where actionable environmental ideas will be developed and submitted to the District Environmental Committee for further consideration, officials said.

“The decision is part of broader efforts to integrate educational institutions into environmental conservation strategies, emphasising waste management, water conservation, and energy efficiency. It aims to instil a culture of environmental responsibility among young students,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“By forming environmental awareness committees in schools, we hope to encourage actionable ideas for a greener future and ensure active participation of students in eco-friendly initiatives,” he added.

The step followed a meeting of the District Ganga Committee on November 30 that underlined the critical role of schools in fostering environmental awareness.

On Monday, the divisional forest officer (DFO) PK Srivastava communicated the instructions to the district inspector of schools (DIOS) Dharamveer Singh who further passed the directions to form such committees in schools.

“These committees will serve as a platform for students and staff to engage in meaningful discussions about environmental conservation and contribute to district-level plans. Two members (Noida residents) have also been appointed as coordinators. Their contact details have been shared with schools to facilitate direct communication,” the DFO said.

Abhisht Kusum Gupta, Noida resident and coordinator, district environment committee, said, “Our role is to ensure that every school forms an active and effective committee. This is not just a procedural task but a genuine effort to promote sustainable practices in schools.”

Schools have been instructed to hold monthly meetings to identify key environmental issues, propose solutions, and submit these proposals during these meetings that will focus on eco-friendly initiatives, including campus greening, water conservation, and awareness campaigns related to Ganga rejuvenation, said education department officials.

Schools are required to act promptly to set up these committees, with accountability measures in place for non-compliance.

“These committees must hold monthly meetings to discuss key environmental issues and submit their proposals to the district environmental committee. This is a crucial step in integrating environmental education into our school system,” said Dharamveer Singh, DIOS, Gautam Budh Nagar.