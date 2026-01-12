Gautam Budh Nagar: Schools up to Class 8 to stay shut till Jan 15 amid cold snap

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has extended the holidays for schools up to Class 8 till January 15 in view of the severe cold wave conditions and dense fog, officials said on Sunday. On Sunday, Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while morning visibility dropped to below 600 metres. Neighbouring Ghaziabad recorded maximum temperature of 17.8°C and 4.8°C minimum. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“As per the directions issued by the District Magistrate, all recognised schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other boards will remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8 till January 15, 2026,” said Rahul Panwar, district basic education officer Rahul Panwar in a statement.

“The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students amid harsh weather conditions. All schools have been instructed to strictly comply with the order. Parents have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect children from extreme cold,” it added.

The schools were previously shut till January 10 in view of the cold.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) on Monday, the city is likely to experience mainly clear skies, with cold wave conditions at isolated locations. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during the morning hours. Surface winds are forecast to blow from the west at speeds of less than 10 kmph in the morning and afternoon, before further decreasing to below 5 kmph by evening and night.

In neighbouring Delhi, cold wave conditions to continue till Wednesday. The minimum should be between 2-4°C at several stations on Monday. It is likely to be between 3-5°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD classifies it as a “cold wave” if the minimum temperature is below 10°C while its departure is also 4.5°C or more below normal. At least two stations need to meet this criteria on two consecutive days. Alternatively, it is also classified as a coldwave if the actual temperature at stations in the plains falls below 4°C.