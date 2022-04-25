Gautam Budh Nagar to step up vaccine coverage in 12-15 age group from today
After reporting over 100 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis for the past five consecutive days, Gautam Budh Nagar district saw a marginal decline and added 98 fresh cases on Sunday.
However, with 621 active cases as on Sunday, the district is still contributing the maximum cases in Uttar Pradesh.
“We are monitoring all Covid-19 cases and most new cases have been reported through contact-tracing. We are also reporting more cases because people in Noida are aware and have easy access to more private laboratories,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Meanwhile, the health department is also increasing the number of vaccination camps for children from Monday. At least 50 centres will give Corbevax doses to children in the 12-15 age group. There will also be around 25 special camps at schools across the district, said sources.
“We will have 20-25 special camps in schools every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday. We will have fewer centres on Wednesdays since we also have routine immunisation programmes. The aim is to get maximum children vaccinated at the earliest and that is why camps are being increased from Monday,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, district immunisation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Health department officials said that awareness camps are also being organised and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are being roped to increase vaccination among children, especially in the rural pockets. While children in urban areas are getting vaccinated at a better pace, there is a lot of ground to cover in rural areas, officials said. As of now, 58% of the estimated population in the 12-15 age group has been vaccinated with the first dose, while 5% have also taken the second dose.
According to the district health department, 86% of the estimated population in the 15-18 age group has taken the first dose, while 53% has taken both the doses. Among the adult population, the district has already achieved 133% vaccination for the first dose and 104% for both the doses. Overall, 4,069,000 doses have been administered across Gautam Budh Nagar district. It includes 2,261,000 first dose, 1,725,000 second dose and 83,000 precautionary shots.
-
Most fresh Covid cases reported in 21-40 age group in Ghaziabad
The officials of the district health department on Sunday said that Covid-19 cases have almost doubled during the last five days but the severity is negligible. According to health officials, the highest number of positive cases in Ghaziabad district is being reported in the age group of 21-40, while the least affected age group is 60-plus years.
-
NCRTC to offer EV charging facilities at RRTS stations
Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation which has undertaken the 82-kilometre-long Regional Rapid Transit System project to link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut has planned to incorporate electric vehicle charging points in stations. Once complete, the project will reduce travel time to 50-55 minutes. According to estimates of the detailed project report, the high-speed train network will attract about 800,000 passengers on a daily basis. It will also have 25 stations in the three cities.
-
Power supply on rotation basis sought for industries
With industries in Manesar and Dharureha reeling under long power cuts and many of them turning to diesel generator sets to run operations, a team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam wrote to the State Load Despatch Centre asking for rotation of power supply in the industrial area. Members of the Industrial Model Township Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation.
-
Ludhiana | GRP to auction 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19
Years after being dumped at the backyard of the local Government Railway Police Thana, the railway police will finally conduct the auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19. The railway police currently have in custody 165 unclaimed vehicles, of which 110 will be auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Many vehicles involved in a crash have not been claimed by the victims' kin, fearing it to be jinxed.
-
Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
