GB Nagar declared UP’s first ISO-certified police commissionerate

Lucknow: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for delivering exceptional police services in line with international standards, implementing an efficient problem-resolution system, and maintaining excellent administrative management, the government said in a communique on Monday. Royal Impact Certification Limited, the ISO-certifying body, evaluated various services of the commissionerate, deemed them world-class, and awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT Photo)

The note stated that the police commissioner’s office in Sector 108 and Surajpur have been honoured with the ISO certification, making it the first of the seven police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh to achieve such a distinction.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate was established in 2020.

To be sure, the police commissionerate system was introduced in 2019 in seven cities: Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Agra.

The ISO certification was awarded after the certifying firm recognised the police services in Gautam Buddha Nagar, led by police commissioner Laxmi Singh, as excellent.

As part of the certification process, the firm conducted a thorough and detailed audit of various branches within the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate’s Surajpur headquarters and Sector 108 office.

The audit covered a range of units, including Integrated Grievance Resolution System (IGRS), Dial-112, the complaint cell, legal cell, monitoring cell, District Crime Branch Bureau (DCRB), crime branch, passport cell, and compliance with various charters, women’s safety, etc. The certification recognised that all procedures and protocols were aligned with international standards.