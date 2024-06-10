GB Nagar: Fire dept holds meeting with apartment owners amid AC shot circuits

Noida: In the wake of various fire incidents taking place at high rises and the heat wave sweeping the district, the chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday held a meeting with Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA). NOFAA’s president Singh shared that during this first-ever official meeting with the fire department 12 points were submitted. (HT Photo)

The fire chief, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, pointed out that around 130 high rises in the district lag behind keeping up with fire safety compliance, and emphasised on the need for residents to participate in mock drills and be educated about fire hazards, a thing often overlooked.

NOFAA representatives also shared some points with the fire officials including their concerns about regular fire safety, preparedness of the fire department, and residents involvement in awareness programmes besides enquiring if emergency choppers could also be pressed into service if required.

Talking to NOFAA’s president Rajiva Singh during the meeting, the fire officer shared that a survey conducted by his department in around 330 high rises of the district found out that about 130 of them lacked the Fire NOC (no objection certificate).

The officer said that they sought NOFAA’s support and suggested to hold a daily interactions. It was also pointed out that few people attend fire-fighting training sessions.

“We want them to take the initiative and educate themselves about fire hazard through our help. They demanded maps from us. But we provided the federation with our direct contact details so that in case of any concern, they can reach out to us directly,” Chaubey said.

He also pointed out that the fire department issues NOCs online to applicants since 2019, provided the fire-fighting systems in the buildings were functioning properly and the society was in complete compliance as per the guidelines laid out.

“We urged the NOFAA to take cognisance of the matter and direct such high rises to get their NOCs done,” the officer said.

Fire NOCs usually need to be renewed periodically, depending on local regulations. In case of GB Nagar, the NOCs are issued for five years.

NOFAA’s president Singh shared that during this first-ever official meeting with the fire department 12 points were submitted.

“We discussed the need to create fire safety programmes. But the CFO raised the point of low participation of residents being a big challenge. We also wanted the authority to inform AOAs on the type of compliances one can get due to persisting confusion about it,” Singh said.

The president also sought to know from the fire chief if disaster management teams and emergency choppers could be deployed in case of fire at high rise societies, there was no immediate and substantive response except that such avenues could be explored in the future.

The Monday’s meeting was convened in the backdrop recent cases of fire in high rises.

Within a span of at least 10 days, Noida’s Supertech Capetown society in sector 74, Eldeco Aamantran society in sector 119 and Lotus Boulevard in sector 100 were subjected to short circuits in air conditioners (AC) which sparked fire inside the apartment.

It forced the Noida Police to issue a public advisory to not operate ACs continuously and get them serviced regularly to prevent their overheating and subsequent fire risks.