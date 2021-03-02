GB Nagar identifies 35 pvt hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination

NOIDA: In Gautam Budh Nagar district, the senior citizens and people over 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be inoculated seven days a week at the district hospital in Sector 30 and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida from March 4, between 9am and 5pm, officials said.

The officials said that 35 private hospitals, where the shots will be given on paid basis, have been shortlisted for the drive.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that inoculation of this lot of people will also be done at all other government hospitals thrice in a week. “At present, Monday, Thursday and Friday of every week after March 4 have been determined as the days of Covid-19 vaccination at other 15 government hospitals and health centres, which may be changed as per the convenience,” he said.

He further said that the names of private hospitals have also been shortlisted. “The vaccination will also take place in as many as 35 private hospitals four times a week, after March 4. The days fixed for inoculation in private hospitals are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” he said.

GB Nagar district vaccination officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said that for the third round of vaccination, there will not be any limited number of booths. “To inoculate senior citizens and co-morbid people above 45 years of age, there will no limitation for vaccination booths. They will report to their allotted sites and after their registration, they’ll get the jabs. The district administration has deployed adequate trained health officials to vaccinate them,” he said.

Chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that the private hospitals in the district selected for the drive have been asked to conduct the vaccination, following all safety and rate norms of the government. “They can’t charge anything over ₹250 for each shot from a beneficiary. The district health officials will be deployed there to monitor the vaccination there,” he said.

He also said that it has been made optional for all the health-care and front-line workers, who are slated to get their booster dose of vaccination in March, to take it from private hospitals, after paying ₹250 for the booster dose. “If they wish to get it free of cost, special sessions will be held at eight government hospitals for them, including district hospital, the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute commonly known as Child PGI and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital,” he said.

The CMO further said that the district health department has started searching people over 45 years of age, having some co-morbidities, to accommodate them in next sessions of phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination.