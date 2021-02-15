GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round

At least 76% of 393 health workers, who got inoculated on January 16, turned up on Monday for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, said health officials, adding that a total of 8,183 health workers out of a total of 24,453 beneficiaries have refrained from getting the Covid-19 jab in the mop-up round of the first phase of inoculation in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district vaccination officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that taking a serious note of the directions given by the state health department for increasing the vaccination turnout, the department set up 80 booths across 28 different locations in the district, for the mop-up round of Covid-19 phase-1 vaccination on Monday.

“Only 2,126 health workers, out of 12,911 who were left out in the first phase, turned up for their inoculation in the mop-up round on Monday. These left-out beneficiaries could not get the jab in any of the six sessions of the first phase of vaccination,” he said.

He further said that after the mop-up round, the final figure of vaccine beneficiaries in the first phase stands at 66.53%.

“As many as 16,270 health workers could be inoculated in all six sessions and the mop-up round. Now, the failure of beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop-up round will automatically push them to the age-appropriate vaccination category, which will perhaps take place after the last round of vaccination,” he said.

When asked about the reasons behind the lukewarm response to the mop-up drive, Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that while a lack of confidence in the vaccine among the health workers appears to be the main reason, the response towards the vaccine among health professionals in the private sector has also been less enthusiastic than among those employed with the government.

“While many of them remained sceptical about the efficacy of the vaccine, others claimed that they do not need it as their bodies have developed immunity against the virus. Many clerical and hospital administration staff, besides some medical students, were reported to give the vaccination a miss deliberately as they claimed that since they were never on active Covid-19 duty, they didn’t want to get vaccinated,” he said.

The CMO said that the health department officials had informed the beneficiaries two days ahead of their stipulated date of vaccination. “We had also informed the departments concerned of the beneficiaries about their presence or absence during the vaccination. I admit that we need to increase confidence in the vaccine and improve the public understanding of how people can help control the spread of Covid-19 in their families and their communities,” he said.

Many health workers in private hospitals said they did not have a clear idea of what to expect of the vaccine; many were unhappy with the way the vaccination drive has been conducted. As a result, a large chunk of corona warriors remained undecided on the vaccine.

A resident from private hospital cited absence of names as a reason for not taking the jab yet.”Since, my name is not listed, how can I take it? I’ll take it when my name appears on the list,” she said.

Echoing similar views, a resident from another hospital said that before launching the vaccination drive, the opinions of doctors were not taken. “The administration prepared the list in a hurry. The low turnout is only a proof that the drive may be more of a political move rather than for actual immunisation,” he said, preferring anonymity.