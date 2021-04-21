GB Nagar records 8 Covid deaths, highest single-day toll so far

Noida: With eight Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded the highest number of deaths in a day on Tuesday, taking the toll to 114. On Tuesday, the district recorded 640 fresh cases with the overall tally at 31,597.

Also, with 3,765 active cases, GB Nagar ranked eighth among Uttar Pradesh districts having the maximum number of infections.

The district administration and development authority have been taking measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, said the officials. Narendra Bhooshan, nodal officer and Greater Noida authority CEO, said that the administration is adding beds in the hospitals, and making arrangements for oxygen colliders. “We have an integrated helpline number: 18004192211, which guides people about home isolation, availability of beds in hospitals, ambulance facilities, Covid-19 tests, police related enquiries, etc. The number of cases has increased in Gautam Budh Nagar, and other districts in Uttar Pradesh. But people should not be afraid. They should call the helpline number, which will guide them about the treatment and medical care systematically,” Bhooshan said.

He also said that 150 beds were added in the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), and 320 beds in Sharda Hospital. Now, there are 400 beds in GIMS, and 720 in Sharda Hospital. Bhooshan said that people must maintain social distance and wear masks, which are two strong tools to break the Covid-19 chain.

Meanwhile, the residents are troubled over the rise in Covid-19 cases with their housing complexes. We, here at Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77, are organising a five-day ‘mahamrityunjaya jaap’ as four persons died due to Covid-19 in the past two days, and several others are infected, said the residents.

Nitesh Ranjan, general secretary, Apartment Owners Association (AOA), Prateek Wisteria, said that there are about 7,000 people in our housing complex. “The coronavirus wave has badly affected our society. There are 167 people suffering from Covid-19, and 100 of them are in home quarantine. Four residents succumbed to their infection on Saturday and Sunday,” he said, adding that one of the patients died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, an elderly woman in home isolation, and two others in a Gurugram hospital and a Noida hospital.

He said that the association has decided to organise ’mahamrityunjaya jaap’ at the society’s amphitheatre for half an hour from Tuesday. “The prayers are played digitally through the loudspeakers. No gatherings are allowed at the spot,” Ranjan added.

Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, did not comment on this on Tuesday.