GB Nagar: Residents question irregularities at district hospital

A group of residents from Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday met district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma raised several issues marring the functioning of the district hospital in Sector 39, including the non-availability of certain medicines. The policy of charging for vehicle parking will be reconsidered while other issues highlighted by the residents and functionaries of Samajwadi Party will also be looked into, the DM has assured. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The residents included Samajwadi Party (SP) functionaries who alleged that people are being charged for parking at the hospital. They said some medicines were unavailable at the hospital and critical patients were being referred to other facilities at the last moment.

Verma assured residents that he will look into all matters raised by them.

“People visiting Noida district hospital are being charged for parking, which is unacceptable. Those seeking treatment are already under significant financial burden and thus, we have requested the administration to take action,” said Ashray Gupta, a resident and Noida Mahanagar president of SP.

To be sure, visitors at the district hospital and the Collectorate are charged ₹10 for parking a two-wheeler ₹30 for cars.

They also alleged that the critical patients were being referred to higher facilities at the last moment, jeopardising lives. “This poses risk to their lives and precious time is wasted,” said Vikas Yadav, general secretary, SP, Noida.

During the meeting, unpaid salaries of people hired during the pandemic period was also raised.

“The health department’s laxity is alarming. No fogging and anti-larvae spraying exercise is being carried out in the city, even though it has been raining and roads are getting waterlogged, creating suitable environment for mosquito breeding,” said Babloo Chauhan, a resident and SP worker.

“The policy of charging for vehicle parking will be reconsidered while other issues highlighted by the residents and functionaries of SP will also be looked into,” said Verma.