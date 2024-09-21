GB Nagar tells Noida authority to urgently repair roads before Grap comes into effect

In a move to curb rising air pollution levels during winter months, Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed Noida authority to urgently repair damaged roads under its jurisdiction, officials in the know of the matter said on Friday. District officials said recent inspections in Noida showed that several main roads are riddled with potholes, which contribute to air pollution besides obstructing the smooth flow of traffic. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The orders came ahead of the expected implementation of the revised graded response action plan (Grap) on October 1, by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region.

NCR and Delhi experiences deteriorating air quality during the winter months every year, owing to a variety of reasons, including adverse meteorological conditions as well as local pollution sources such as stubble and garbage burning, vehicular emissions and firecracker bursting on Diwali and other festivals.

In view of all these, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma highlighted the critical need to control regional pollution sources. Road dust, generated from potholes and damaged roads, has been identified as a significant contributor to particulate matter and worsening air quality.

“With the winter season approaching, it is imperative that we address regional factors contributing to air pollution. Damaged roads are a significant source of road dust, which worsens air quality. Ensuring that Noida’s roads are pothole-free before winter will not only improve traffic flow but also help mitigate pollution levels, thereby protecting public health,” said Verma.

He instructed Noida authority to conduct a comprehensive survey of all arterial and sector roads in Noida, aiming to identify and repair them, before the onset of winter. This will help minimize dust generation and control air pollution, said Verma.

He has sought a detailed report and directed the authority to submit a report to teh Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) as well within a week.

“The authority will be submitting a detailed action plan, including the total road area identified for repairs soon,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“The repair of damaged roads is a crucial step in reducing particulate matter. Potholes and broken roads are significant contributors to dust, especially during the winter months. We fully support the district administration’s directive,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, Noida, UPPCB.