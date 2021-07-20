GB Nagar to get 3 new centres for e-challan filing

Noida The traffic police department of Gautam Budh Nagar will soon open three new centres in the district for the filing of e-challan. At present, people either pay challans online or at the traffic police headquarters in Sector 14A.

“Three new centres will start operating at the offices of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) — Noida Sector 6, Surajpur, and Knowledge Park. People can pay challan amounts at any of the centres, depending on convenience and proximity,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Online support for filing of e-challan has also been linked to the traffic police helpline number: 9971009001. “Queries for filing of e-challan will be redirected to the staff concerned. Outsiders, who got challaned here, will also be benefitted from these provisions. People can also file challans at the district court in Surajpur. A representative will be available to help people during the process,” Saha added.

According to the officials, this will also ease the backlog of more than 1,600,000 pending e-challan in the district from 2018. “The most common excuse we hear for the non-payment of challan is the ‘inconvenience in going to traffic offices’. So, this will hopefully ease the situation,” said a traffic official, requesting anonymity.

Residents in Noida, too, have welcomed the move. “People will definitely be benefitted. Nowadays, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, we do most of the work online. In case of technical issues, having a centre nearby will be very convenient for the residents,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77.