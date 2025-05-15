GB Nagar : 12 defaulting realtor offices sealed over 175 cr dues

Noida Acting against defaulting builders who have failed to clear their outstanding dues to the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA), the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in the last two weeks has sealed offices of 12 builders who collectively owed more than ₹175 crore. On Tuesday, offices of two major builders -- Antariksh Engineers and Elegant Infracon, located in Greater Noida West -- were sealed for non-payment of dues. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The crackdown aims to enforce compliance and recover the dues, pending for a long time despite repeated reminders, officials said.

On Tuesday, offices of two major builders -- Antariksh Engineers and Elegant Infracon, located in Greater Noida West -- were sealed for non-payment of dues.

Antariksh Engineers owes ₹4.24 crore while Elegant Infracon has unpaid dues amounting to ₹15.01 crore. Sealing of their offices is part of a broader campaign led by sub divisional magistrate (Dadri) Anuj Nehra, overseeing the enforcement action in the region, officials said.

“In total, 12 builder project offices under Dadri tehsil have been sealed over the past 12 days,” the SDM said.

The highest defaulters in the region include Uttam Steels and Associates, owing ₹56.80 crore; Rudra Buildwell Homes having outstanding dues of ₹37.68 crore; Rudra Buildwell Project owes ₹32.32 crore while Ansal Hitech Township has ₹26.18 crore as dues.

Other builders facing action include DSD Homes ( ₹2.85 crore), Shubh Advisors ( ₹1.05 crore), and Hebe Infrastructure ( ₹57 lakh). Additionally, Aastha Infracity owes ₹3.60 lakh, Ansal Landmark Township has a pending amount of ₹1.72 lakh, and Dhanya Promoters has ₹25.29 lakh as dues.

These developers were unavailable for comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

The district administration, meanwhile, has warned that further sealing actions will be carried out if builders fail to clear dues immediately. The current crackdown is part of an initiative to recover money from builders who have consistently ignored notices from UP-RERA, officials said.

When builders fail to comply with UP-RERA orders—such as refunding buyers, paying penalties, or handing over possession—Recovery Certificates (RCs) are issued. Once an RC is issued, the district administration is authorised to recover the amount as arrears of land revenue, much like unpaid taxes.

As of now, over 2,700 RCs remain pending across the district, and recovery efforts have yielded limited success..