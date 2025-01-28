GDA clears proposal to charge extra from Vaishali housing scheme

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) on Monday cleared a proposal under which the allottees/occupants of the Vaishali housing scheme will be required to pay additional cost to the authority on account of hiked compensation payable to farmers whose lands were acquired for the scheme. Officials said that the entire cost of the hiked compensation will effectively come to about ₹ 2,433 per square yard for allottees. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The GDA officials, following a board meeting held at Meerut, estimated that the hiked amount will be over ₹200 crore. They said that the proposal was put forward in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court and subsequent orders by the Supreme Court.

“The proposal was cleared by the board, and it is in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court for payment of hiked compensation to farmers of Makanpur. Their lands were acquired for the Vaishali scheme, and they approached the courts with their petitions,” said Atul Vats, vice chairperson, GDA.

Officials said that the allotment letter issued to allottees carried the condition that any additional cost arising should be borne by allottees.

About 453.12 acres of land was acquired for the scheme at the rate of ₹50 per square yard, which was awarded to farmers in December, 1989, said officials familiar with the development. The hiked rate would be about ₹297 per square yard after directions from the Supreme Court, they added.

Officials said that the entire cost of the hiked compensation will effectively come to about ₹2,433 per square yard for allottees.

Against the original amount, farmers had approached the civil court for hiked compensation, and it directed in favour of farmers in an order issued in April, 1999. Against this, the authority filed an appeal at the Allahabad high court which was later dismissed on November 13, 2014.

The high court directed compensation at the rate of ₹297 per square yard, and the enhanced compensation will be paid along with other dues like interest, solatium (compensation) etc.

The GDA later approached the top court with a petition, but it was also dismissed through an order delivered on February 23, 2018.

Officials said that the farmers also went into contempt, hence the authority decided to put forward a proposal for paying higher compensation and costs to be recovered from allottees/occupants.

“Similar hiked compensation was also paid for GDA’s Madhuban Bapudham scheme to farmers on directions by the Supreme Court. The cost of hiked compensation was ₹1,225 crore, and it is to be charged from allottees, and demand letters have been sent,” said a GDA official.

Meanwhile, activists familiar with the development said that improper processes and delays on the part of officials led to an additional burden on allottees in Vaishali.

“The rates in Vaishali and Indirapuram were very low when residents purchased houses/flats over two decades ago. Now, they have to shelve out more at prevailing prices. Further, there are instances where properties are sold to different buyers from time to time, and the present buyer/owner will have to bear the cost,” said Rajendra Tyagi, former councilor from Raj Nagar.