GDA gives final chance to farmers for developed plots

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has given a final opportunity to farmers through a public notice to apply for the 10% developed plots after their land (about 281 acres) was acquired to develop the Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme near the Delhi Meerut Road. The Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme is developed over land belonging to five villages of Sadarpur, Mainapur, Naglapath, Yaqoobpur, and Morta. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said that they were offering 10% developed land at Madhuban Bapudham to farmers who benefitted with hiked compensation under a 2016 Supreme Court order. These farmers, about 200, had a total land holding of about 281 acres that went for the housing scheme.

The total cost of the developed plots is ascertained on the basis of rates given to farmers (as land cost), and the development charges payable to the authority for external development, they added.

“We have given a final opportunity to farmers to apply. We are finally offering them the developed plots. We have land available for the plots. The land cost will vary as per the compensation rate, but the development charges will be the same for all,” said Atul Vats, vice chairperson, GDA.

In 2004, a collective of farmers with 281 acres challenged the authority’s land acquisition process and the emergency clause was invoked.

The aggrieved farmers moved the high court in 2008 but failed to get relief. They later moved the Supreme Court, which in its judgment in November 2016, directed that revised compensation be paid as per the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act-2013.

The farmers, hoping to get 10% of the developed plots, said that many of them were applying to get the developed plots.

“However, the authority has not disclosed the rates of development charges and the location of the plots. The land cost will be at the same rate at which we received compensation. However, we wish to know the rate of development charges and also the location,” said a farmer requesting not to be named.

Another farmer, urging anonymity, said: “The cost of land will be ascertained on the rate of compensation paid in 2019. We want the development charges to also be levied at the rates prevailing in 2019. If they are levied as per the prevailing rates, the cost will be high for us.”

GDA officials said they are waiting for farmers’ applications to get an assessment of the number of plots, and the total cost of developed plots will be much less than the prevailing market rates.

“We have the cost ascertained, and we want to assess how many people apply to get the developed plots, and the plots will be planned. Land availability is not an issue. We will also ascertain the development charges as per the process,” the GDA vice chairperson added.