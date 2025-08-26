GDA may opt for land acquisition for Harnandipuram Township

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is contemplating invoking the land acquisition process if they could not purchase land directly from farmers for the ambitious 521-hectare Harnandipuram Township near the Delhi-Meerut Road. The entire township is planned across approximately 521 hectares, with phase-1 involving the purchase of 336.84 hectares from five villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, and Nagla Firozpur Mohan. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Officials said that since the start of June, they have been able to get only about 25 hectares at present for phase-1 development of the scheme. Phase-1 involves development on an area of about 336.84 hectares.

They said that they have estimated to procure land for phase-1 in six months, starting from June. Initially, the authority had planned to purchase land directly from farmers instead of going directly for the land acquisition process.

“As of now, we have about 25 hectares that was purchased directly from farmers. In six months, we have projected and estimated that we may get the entire land for phase-1. However, the progress is slow. In the coming time, we are expecting that landowners having big land chunks may turn up to offer their land. If we do not get land, we may go in for the land acquisition process and will bring a proposal to the board meeting scheduled after the upcoming board meeting (on September 2),” said GDA‘s vice-chairperson Atul Vats.

The entire township is planned across approximately 521 hectares, with phase-1 involving the purchase of 336.84 hectares from five villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, and Nagla Firozpur Mohan.

In total, land will be procured from eight villages in successive phases.

The GDA on March 29 had announced that farmers would be compensated at four times the circle rate for land in five villages earmarked for the first phase. The rates were based on circle rates, which became effective in September, 2024.

“Since revision of circle rates is on the cards this year, it may also be the case that some farmers may be thinking that the circle rate revision may increase the land rates further. However, we have planned that we will start the work for phase-1 of the township at ground-level once we amass a minimum of 100 hectares of land. More meetings with farmers are expected soon,” Vats added.

District administration officials said that the land rates (four times the circle rates) offered to farmers have been fixed on the basis of circle rates of September, 2024.

“The district collector has the discretion to increase or not the rates in normal conditions unless there is a government order or a judicial order, etc. The land purchase rates have been fixed, and they will be applicable even if there is a hike in circle rates,” said district administration officer.

The farmers, on the other hand, said the circle rates in their villages are very low as compared to other areas.

“The farmers from these villages are demanding a higher rate. If the land is given to private players, they are ready to offer rates 3 to 4 times higher than the rates decided by the authority. So, there is resistance among farmers. If GDA goes for land acquisition, the farmers may also opt for judicial intervention, and this will cause further delays,” said Daksh Nagar, a resident of Raghunathpur village.