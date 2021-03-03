IND USA
GDA plans e-bike project for local commute in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension

Despite two failed attempts, the Ghaziabad Development Authority is not ready to let go of its project to ply e-bikes in the city to improve last mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST

Despite two failed attempts, the Ghaziabad Development Authority is not ready to let go of its project to ply e-bikes in the city to improve last mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

In December last year and this January, the authority invited private players to bid for the chance to develop infrastructure and ply 200 e-bikes in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension. But none turned up. Officials say this may be because the two areas, although well-planned, were heavily congested and businesses may have felt it would not be profitable.

“We now plan to float it again and rope in e-bikes to run from different destinations in the two localities. Under the plan, residents can hire e-bikes on an hourly basis. This will benefit the environment and residents who have to travel short distances,” said VN Singh, chief engineer of GDA. “We may offer land for the purpose of developing stations and will also deploy a profit-sharing model.”

He said that residents can pick up an e-bike from their nearest centre and travel to their intended destination like markets, banks and other local facilities and leave the e-bike at the designated place. The city today heavily depends on auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and personal vehicles for travel within city limits.

“The authority must take up the project aggressively as it will help reduce carbon footprints and ease local commuting. Once the pilot project gains momentum, the number of e-bikes should be increased and project should be taken up for other localities as well,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist. “Even the bicycle culture is growing fast in European countries and it should also be promoted in the city. We already have cycle tracks developed in different localities and also in Indirapuram and these should be properly maintained.”

