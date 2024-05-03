GDA to use satellite imagery to track unauthorised constructions

In a renewed attempt to crack down on illegal and unauthorised constructions, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Friday said it will procure regular satellite imagery to detect instances of constructions that are beyond the sanctioned maps. Ghaziabad authority officials say that the project to procure satellite imaging is being taken up under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the authority officials, the project to procure satellite imaging is being taken up under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“This satellite imagery will be made available to us every two-three months. With this, we will be also able to closely monitor instances of constructions in areas under GDA jurisdiction,” said vice-chairperson (GDA) Atul Vats.

The high-resolution images will help the authority to pin-point up to two to three feet of area.

“We will also be able to compare and track constructions that go beyond the sanctioned maps or permissible limits,” he said.

In the past week, the authority has focussed on stopping such constructions, and has sealed 14 different constructions in residential sectors of Rajendra Nagar in Sahibabad.

In seven instances, inspected by the vice-chairperson, it was found that the constructions were approved for taking up the basement, stilt along with three and four-storeyed floors. However, the basement was being constructed with shallow depth and the stilt floor was also being built with a lower height.

“The constructions were carried out in such a manner that the basement and stilt floors were meant to facilitate commercial operations instead of vehicle parking,” said a GDA official, asking not to be named.

“These constructions were sealed and two supervisors were suspended; the engineer in-charge was issued a show cause notice,” the official said.

In seven other instances, it was found that the “constructions were getting done in violation of the sanctioned maps. Notices were issued in all 14 instances”, the official said.

Vats said the GDA is presently using some online satellite imaging websites to track the nature of constructions.

“Once we get complaints, we take help from these online sites and look into the nature of constructions. Our field supervisors also remain present at the site,” he said.

“However, once we start the process of obtaining high-resolution satellite imagery, we will be able to view such constructions closely and in a more precise manner,” Vats said.

In 2019, the GDA had planned similar satellite imagery to track illegal constructions. However, the plans went awry due to Covid pandemic.