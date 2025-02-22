Menu Explore
Ggm: 41-year-old hit by truck, dragged for several metres, dies

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram
Feb 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The deceased, Paramjeet Singh Arora, a resident of Sector 6, Rohini, was returning home from Gurugram when the accident occurred at 1.20pm on Thursday

A 41-year-old Delhi man died after a truck hit him and dragged him nearly 80-90 meters on Carterpuri Road in Palam Vihar extension, Gurugram, police said on Friday. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, they added. 

A 41-year-old Delhi man died after a truck hit him and dragged him nearly 80-90 meters on Carterpuri Road in Palam Vihar extension, Gurugram. (FILE PHOTO)
A 41-year-old Delhi man died after a truck hit him and dragged him nearly 80-90 meters on Carterpuri Road in Palam Vihar extension, Gurugram. (FILE PHOTO)

The deceased, Paramjeet Singh Arora, a resident of Sector 6, Rohini, was returning home from Gurugram when the accident occurred at 1.20pm on Thursday. According to police, he entered Carterpuri Road from Old Delhi-Gurugram Road to head toward Sector 23A when the truck struck him.

Inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Palam Vihar police station, said Arora and his motorcycle got trapped beneath the rear portion of the truck. “Even after hitting Arora, the truck driver kept speeding for 80-90 meters, dragging him along, probably in an attempt to flee. Locals and other commuters raised an alarm, but he still kept driving. However, later he abandoned the truck and fled,” Singh added. 

Eyewitnesses alerted the police control room, and an emergency response vehicle reached the scene. “The police team arranged an ambulance and rushed Arora to the civil hospital in Sector-10A after pulling him out from beneath the truck,” Singh added. However, Arora succumbed to severe injuries shortly after doctors began treatment. “Had the truck driver stopped immediately after hitting Arora, he would have sustained fewer injuries and might have survived,” Singh said. 

Police said Arora worked for a private firm in Gurugram and frequently took Carterpuri Road to avoid traffic snarls on Old Delhi-Gurugram Road. The accident occurred when he used the same route on Thursday. The Gurugram-registered truck was empty and was being parked in the transport yard when it hit Arora. The truck and Arora’s damaged motorcycle were impounded from the scene. 

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Arora’s father, Bhupinder Singh Arora, under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station on Thursday night. Police said the truck owner would be served a notice to provide details of the driver for his arrest. Arora’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Friday. 

