Ghaziabad: 14 held, no clue who shot constable from close range

Constable Saurabh Kumar, who was shot dead during a police raid in Ghaziabad’s Nahal village on Sunday night, sustained a single gunshot wound to the head from what appeared to be close range, according to the Ghaziabad police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwary said the autopsy confirmed a single entry-and-exit bullet wound, with the bullet not recovered. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Fourteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwary said the autopsy confirmed a single entry-and-exit bullet wound, with the bullet not recovered. “The autopsy revealed that constable Saurabh Kumar was shot from a firearm, from what appears to be close range… A single casing was found at the spot. The distance of the shot is yet to be determined and will be part of the forensic analysis. The casing has been sent to Agra for examination,” he said.

Kumar was part of a seven-member Noida police team that had gone to Nahal village around 11pm to arrest one Qadir in a theft case registered in Noida earlier this month.

According to the FIR lodged by Noida police, the team was attacked twice by a mob, which opened “indiscriminate fire” on them during the raid. Kumar sustained a gunshot wound during the attack and was later declared dead at a local hospital after rushed by his team.

Ghaziabad Police have yet to determine who fired the fatal shot.

“There were no indications of multiple shots being fired, as only a single casing was recovered from the scene. Of the total 14 persons arrested in the case till Tuesday night, we have not yet come across evidence to establish that they fired the shot. Those arrested were seen in CCTV footage as part of mob which pelted stones at the police team,” DCP Tiwary added.

The police said that five arrests were made till Monday night and nine persons were arrested on Tuesday. The men arrested on Tuesday were identified as Mohammad Javed, Mursaleen, Mohammad Inam, Mehtab, Mehraj Jamshed, Javed Abbas, Haseen Ahmad, another Mursaleen, and Abdul Rehman.

Tiwary added that the available CCTV footage has not helped establish the exact sequence of events.

“We have different CCTV footage. But they have hardly helped us establish the sequence of events on late Sunday night. During interrogation, none of the 14 arrested suspects have admitted to firing the shot. More suspects are being questioned,” the DCP added.

Qadir, the man named in the original theft case, was arrested during the raid by Noida police team and handed over to Ghaziabad police.