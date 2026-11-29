Ghaziabad: The state government plans to install automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras at 146fuel stations in the city to ensure only vehicles with a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) are refuelled, officials said on Saturday. Officials said the move is part of the state government’s broader ANPR initiative (Sakib Ali /HT) more

“A state public sector undertaking (PSU) will help install these cameras. According to the available information, the project is currently in the tendering stage,” AK Srivastava, additional regional transport officer, told HT.

Officials said the move is part of the state government’s broader ANPR initiative and the district supplies department officials will also be involved.

“The installations will begin soon, covering about 146 fuel stations. Only vehicles with a valid PUCC will be given fuel after identification and those lacking valid papers will be issued a challan if they fail to comply. The cost of the ANPRs will be borne by the state government,” Amit Tiwari, the district supplies officer, told HT.

Tiwari said the app-based “No PUCC, No Fuel” initiative launched in October had operational challenges. “The app-based system could not progress smoothly. One of the reasons was that we could not access the data for private vehicles. The ANPR system is expected to work efficiently,” he added.

According to officials, the move comes after the Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association (UPPTA) petitioned the Allahabad High Court against the state government’s June 4 communication, which required petrol and diesel retail outlets to install ANPR cameras at their own cost on or before September 30.

Vipin Sharma, president of the Zila Ghaziabad Petrol Diesel Dealers’ Association, told HT: “The app-based system mostly remained non-functional. Further, the Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association (UPPTA) also moved the Allahabad high court in a petition against the installation of cameras whose cost was to be borne by the fuel stations.”

In a hearing on November 4, the high court stated: “Under what law the retail outlets supplying fuel, have been directed to install the ANPR cameras; What if the cameras are installed, how the state authorities are going to implement the scheme that if the pollution certificate is not with the owner of the vehicle, no fuel would be given; Why, when the state government of other states were installing cameras at the expense of the government, in the State of Uttar Pradesh the private retail outlets have been directed to install the cameras.”

The petition is pending at the high court.