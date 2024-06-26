Ghaziabad: 15-year-old alleges gang-rape by two neighbours, two held

A 15-year-old girl along with her family approached the Ghaziabad police on Tuesday and submitted a complaint alleging that she was gang-raped by two neighbours on June 11 and that others prevented her from approaching the police. An FIR of gang-rape and also under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the suspects. (Representational image)

The officials said the girl in her complaint, submitted at Tila Morh police station, said the two suspects around noon on June 11 called her to a house in nearby Shalimar Garden by telling that her mother was ill and wanted to see her immediately.

“When I went there, the suspects said my mother had gone to see a doctor and I should wait. While waiting, they offered me a cold drink and I lost my senses. It was laced with a sedative. Then, the two suspects raped me one after the other and let me off while threatening me against disclosing the incident to anyone,” the girl said in her complaint.

She said she reached her house and narrated the incident to her mother when she returned from work in the evening.

“My mother reached the house of the two suspects and raised a ruckus. Their families got me admitted to a hospital where I got treated for injuries sustained during the rape that resulted in 9-10 stitches. After I came back home, two other suspects, including the landlord, held me and my mother captive in the house and did not allow us to approach the police. That is why I got delayed in submitting my complaint,” the girl said in her complaint.

Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden, said the alleged incident took place on June 11.

“The family or the girl did not approach the police till Tuesday. We will now be registering an FIR of gang-rape and also under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the suspects. We will also investigate the role of others and also the nature of injuries that the girl allegedly sustained,” Gautam said.

Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police, trans-Hindon, said on Tuesday night they arrested an 18-year-old suspect and also his 17-year-old aide in connection with the gang-rape case.

“Based on a complaint, we registered a case of gang-rape. The 18-year-old raped the girl while the minor was present with him. The incident took place at the vacant flat of the sister of the prime suspect. Officials of the private hospital where the girl was treated for injuries will also be booked for destroying evidence and also for not informing the police. The role of the landlord and others is being probed,” Patil said.