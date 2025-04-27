Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: 2 dead as ambulance rams into truck on Delhi Meerut Expressway

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Apr 27, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The truck in front suddenly applied brakes, and the ambulance crashed into its rear on DME near Bhojpur, said police

Ghaziabad: Two people were killed and as many sustained injuries when an ambulance ferrying a patient and his family rear-ended into a mini truck on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) near Bhojpur on Friday evening, officers said on Saturday.

Police said that Mohammad Gulnaz had been discharged from a Noida hospital, and was on his way home to Muzaffarnagar with family, including wife and their son, when the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm. (HT Photo)
Police said that Mohammad Gulnaz had been discharged from a Noida hospital, and was on his way home to Muzaffarnagar with family, including wife and their son, when the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm. (HT Photo)

Police said Mohammad Gulnaz, 48, was discharged from a Noida hospital, and was on his way home to Muzaffarnagar with family, including wife Salma (single name), 42, and their 15-year-old son, when the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm.Their ambulance driver was identified as Mohammad Wahid, 28.

“The truck in front suddenly applied brakes, and the ambulance crashed into its rear on DME near Bhojpur. The father-son duo were declared dead on arrival at hospital after being rushed to hospital. The woman and ambulance driver are under treatment and stable. The truck driver is identified and he will face legal action once we get a formal complaint,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai.

