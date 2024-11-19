Ghaziabad: 24-year-old arrested for murdering sister-in-law, her infant daughter

A day after a 36-year-old woman and her three-month old infant daughter were found murdered in their house in Bamheta near National Highway-9, the police arrested the woman’s brother-in-law on Tuesday, who reportedly admitted to the twin murders, senior officers said. The officials said that the suspect was already upset and angry with Parveen’s cousin Afroz and wanted to teach him a lesson. So, he gave way to murder. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the suspect as Mohammad Zeeshan Alam, 24, who hails from Begusarai in Bihar and was temporarily residing with his brother Mohammad Burhaan and his wife, the deceased Shaheen Parveen, and their four children at their house in Bamheta village.

Police said Zeeshan had an altercation in Begusarai with a man named Mohammad Afroz, a distant cousin of Shaheen Parveen, about two months ago.

The police said the suspect was upset over the fight and decided to move to Dubai to work as a welder there. For this, he arranged ₹1.30 lakh and paid it to an agent who promised him a job visa for Dubai. He also got his passport and documents prepared, police said.

Zeeshan came to stay Burhaan and his family on November 7 and he was to board a flight to Dubai on November 9.

“But the agent asked him to pay up additional ₹25,000 and got his flight rescheduled to November 16. Zeeshan asked Burhaan for the ₹25,000 and initially, his brother agreed to pay him, but later refused him. Zeeshan blamed Parveen for Burhaan’s change of mind and was angry with her,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, rural.

Police said around 10.15am on Monday, Zeeshan found Parveen alone and he allegedly strangulated her and also her three-month-old daughter when the baby started to cry.

“The suspect fled the scene immediately. His brother later informed the police and also got an FIR lodged for murder. We tasked four teams to find Zeeshan and they arrested him from Lal Kuan on Tuesday. He admitted to the crime and also revealed the motive,” Tiwari said.

